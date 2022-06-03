Texas electricity prices have risen 70 percent in last year—and it’s not even Summer yet

Texas residents’ eyes will doubtless start popping this summer season at the price of their incoming power payments, as electrical energy costs within the Lone Star State proceed to climb to new strata as prices related to energy technology proceed to soar.
The typical price-per-kilowatt hour of electrical energy for Texas residents has increased 70 percent year-over-year from June 2021, based on The Dallas Morning Information’ Mitchell Sherman, who in contrast new charges provided by state energy suppliers in 2022 to these customers had been provided in 2021. In keeping with Power to Choose, a web site by which Texas customers can examine energy plans, Lone Star State residents signing new contracts in June 2022 are paying 18.48 cents per kilowatt hour—10.5 cents greater than the averaged charge they had been paying in June, 2021 (7.98 cents).