Texas family of 5 sentenced in Jan. 6 case

Five members of a Texas family had been sentenced Wednesday for his or her roles in the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

District of Columbia Chief District Judge Beryl Howell sentenced Dawn and Thomas Munn to 14-day jail sentences, three months of residence confinement and three years of probation for his or her roles in main 4 of their eight youngsters into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Three of their grownup youngsters had been sentenced to probation, with the oldest youngster, Kristi, additionally receiving a quick interval of residence confinement.

The Munn family, of Borger, Texas, had pleaded responsible to a misdemeanor cost, acknowledging they spent practically an hour contained in the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, together with time in a non-public Senate convention room. Members of the family had been accused of bragging about their roles on Jan. 6, or of misrepresenting the dimensions and scope of the assault and injury. And one of the 5 was accused of blaming police.

During the sentencing Wednesday, Howell referred to as the U.S. Capitol breach a “catastrophic breach” of safety and stated the Munn family “participated in a mob that stopped the democratic process.” The decide prompt that Thomas Munn “should’ve known better before leading the family into a chaotic situation.”

Howell additionally stated some of the family members had made social media posts that “contributed to the misinformation about Jan. 6.” She additionally stated the youngest of the family members charged, Kayli, invoked a “bogeyman” by claiming to have seen Antifa on the Capitol on Jan. 6, throughout her FBI interview.

The family journey to D.C. on Jan. 6 “went so far off the rails, there are five family members standing before a federal judge at sentencing,” Howell stated.

While asking for leniency at sentencing, Dawn Munn stated she continues to have questions concerning the legitimacy and the “security” of the 2020 election. She stated the “country has been divided between conservative and non-conservative values.”

Thomas Munn, her husband, instructed the decide, “I got myself overwhelmed.” He added, “I’ve never been political before. I just kept watching what was happening on the news.”

In particular person statements in search of leniency, daughters Kristi and Kayli stated their dad and mom raised them “to do right” and acknowledged they should not have entered the Capitol.

Kayli Munn, 20, instructed the decide she needs everybody “would have stopped” outdoors the Capitol on Jan. 6. “We had an idea in our heads that we were fighting a monster.” Though the decide requested Kayli to whom she was referring by the time period “monster,” Kayli didn’t instantly reply.

A 3rd youngster, beneath the age of 18, was additionally contained in the Capitol with the family. In courtroom filings forward of the sentencing listening to, Dawn Munn indicated a federal stimulus verify helped pay for the journey.

Prosecutors alleged that Dawn Munn, a nurse; Thomas, 55, a U.S. Army veteran; son, Joshua, 25, a janitor; and daughters Kristi, 30 and Kayli climbed into the Capitol by way of damaged home windows in a Senate wing door.

The Justice Department alleged that though Kristi Munn had witnessed confrontations with officers, she and her family “continued to roam the Capitol building,” the place they watched “rioters and officers gathered to the west of the building.”

Screenshot displaying Kristi Munn in the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. Government exhibit



Screenshot displaying the Munn family in the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. Government exhibit



Security digicam photos launched by the Justice Department confirmed the Munn family amid the mob. Thomas was seen smoking a cigarette whereas shifting by way of the constructing. Another picture confirmed one daughter carrying a camouflage jacket, whereas one other is draped in a Trump banner. A family picture close to the Capitol, with the face of the underage youngster obscured, was included in courtroom filings from the Justice Department.

The Munn family on the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021. Government exhibit



While asserting the sentences, Judge Howell cited a earlier Jan. 6 case, in which a defendant obtained jail time for bringing a baby alongside to the Capitol breach.

The Munn youngsters had been sentenced first, as their mom and father sat in the again rows of the courtroom. The dad and mom had been sentenced later, as the kids watched from a row close to the again.