Texas GOP calls on conservatives to demand Republican-led House prioritize key legislative priorities | Texas

(The Center Square) – With three weeks left in the regular legislative session, Jill Glover, chair of the Republican Party of Texas’ SREC Legislative Priorities Committee, is calling on conservatives to tell their legislators in the state House to act.

In a public statement issued Monday, Glover said the Texas House of Representatives led by Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, “is at a crossroads.”

“While it is on the verge of doing great things for our citizens, it is also on the verge of sailing us down the river,” she said. “We have three weeks left in the legislative session, and many Legislative Priority bills are getting close to the Governor’s desk. They are also at risk of sudden death.”

Glover points to House Democrats twice last week preventing the full House from voting on SB 14, which would prohibit gender modification surgery from being performed on minors. She’s calling on Phelan to “not to allow the Democrats to derail SB 14.”

Other bills to “stop the sexualization of Texas kids” and Texas GOP legislative priorities that the House hasn’t voted on yet are SB 12, restricting minor exposure to drag queen performances; and SB 1072, removing “critical gender theory” in public schools, she said. The bills passed the Senate but have yet to be heard by a House committee.

The Texas GOP’s highest priority bills haven’t been prioritized by the House, she said. These include election integrity bills that passed out of the Senate. SB 990 returns to precinct voting in large counties; SB 921 bans rank choice voting; SB 1070 amends the interstate voter registration crosscheck program with restrictions (ERIC), and SB 397 requires early voting tapes be printed.

She’s encouraging Texans to call members of the State Affairs Committee to pass SB 12 out of committee and hear election bills, SB 1846 and SB 1910; and to call members of the House Elections Committee to ask them to schedule hearings and vote out of committee key election bills, especially SB 990, SB 921, SB 1070, and SB 397.

This week is the last week for the House to vote on bills, according to House rules and procedures, otherwise they die.

The House State Affairs Committee has yet to schedule hearings for SB 1846 and SB 1910 and must do so this week, she said. The Calendars Committee, which schedules bills for floor votes, “needs to put SB 1807, SB 2208, and SB 1070 on the calendar,” she said.

She’s also calling on members of the House Public Education Committee to hear and pass out of committee SB 1072.

Her SOS comes as the Texas Senate passed some of the most conservative bills in state legislative history, which made little progress in the House, and as House and Senate leadership cannot agree on a new state budget or how to spend/allocate the state’s record $33 billion surplus.

The state legislature is likely heading to one or more special legislative sessions over the summer.