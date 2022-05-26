Texas gunman wasn’t confronted by anyone before entering Robb Elementary School, police say

Authorities in Texas announced Thursday afternoon the gunman who killed 19 children and two elementary school teachers this week entered the school unobstructed. Victor Escalon, a regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, made the announcement amid mounting questions over how much time elapsed before authorities put a stop to the rampage at Robb Elementary in the town of Uvalde.

The motive for the massacre — the nation’s deadliest school shooting since Sandy Hook in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago — remained under investigation, with authorities saying 18-year-old Salvador Ramos had no known criminal or mental health history.

During the siege, which ended when a U.S. Border Patrol team burst in and shot the gunman to death, frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the school, according to witnesses.

On Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw said 40 minutes to an hour elapsed from when the gunman opened fire on a school security officer to when the tactical team shot him. On Thursday, Escalon said the gunman wasn’t confronted by an officer before entering the school.

Before Tuesday’s attack, the gunman shot and wounded his grandmother at the home they shared. Escalon said Thursday she was alive and in stable condition.

The gunman then crashed his truck into a ditch outside the school, grabbed his AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle and shot at two people outside a funeral home, who ran away uninjured, Escalon said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.