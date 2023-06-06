Texas has the most Fortune 500 companies for the second consecutive year | Texas

(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott again celebrated Texas leading the nation with the most Fortune 500 headquarters for the second consecutive year.

The 2023 Fortune 500 list, released on June 5, compiles the largest corporations in the United States ranked by revenue for the 2022 fiscal year. Texas had 55 Fortune 500 companies, while second and third were California and New York at 53 and 50 companies.

The Texas Fortune 500 companies totaled $2.6 trillion in revenue and $226.5 billion in profit.

“With our strong and growing workforce and welcoming business climate,” Abbott said in a news release. “Texas is where businesses find the freedom to flourish and people find opportunities to prosper.”

The revenue threshold for making the Fortune 500 list was $7.2 billion this year, an increase of 13% from a year ago. The companies on this year’s list are based in 224 diﬀerent cities within 38 states.

The greater Houston metro area is No. 2 in the nation with 25 Fortune 500 headquarters and the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area is No. 3 with 24, according to the news release.

“With significant, continuing investments in education and training, workforce development, infrastructure and innovation, we are building an even brighter Texas of tomorrow for generations to come,” Abbott said.