Texas High rallies past Marshall, 42-35

TEXARKANA, Texas — Fourth-ranked Texas High took its first lead halfway via the third quarter however by no means relinquished it in opposition to Marshall Friday.

The Tigers celebrated their soccer workforce’s Senior Night with a hard-fought 42-35 win over the Mavericks in a key District 8-5A, Division II soccer recreation at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.

Texas High (6-1, 3-0) compiled 519 yards of whole offense with sophomore quarterback David Potter connecting on 13-of-21 passes for 276 yards, 4 touchdowns and no interceptions.

T.J. Gray had 5 grabs for 137 yards and two TDs for the Tigers, Xavier Dangerfield added two receptions for 72 yards and a rating, and Javari Johnson rushed 21 occasions for 129 yards and a landing, in addition to catching one other TD. Tradarian Ball additionally had 12 rushes for 91 yards and a TD.

For the Mavericks (4-4, 2-2), Byrd Robinson scored 4 of their 5 touchdowns on runs of 1, 15, 10 and 57 yards. He completed with 9 totes for 98 yards, and J.Q. Davis turned in a workhorse effort of 27 rushes for 179 yards.

Jacorey Smith had six receptions for 87 yards and a landing from QB Collier Sloan, who accomplished 13-of-23 makes an attempt for 118 yards, a rating and one interception.

The groups got here out of the break and traded fast scores: Gray snagged a 41-yard strike for his second rating of the sport, and Robinson scored for the fourth time to Marshall on a 57-yard jaunt.

The Tigers scored on their subsequent two possessions to lastly get forward by two TDs. Dangerfield knifed his strategy to a 43-yard scoring reception and, after a defensive cease for a turnover-on-downs, Johnson scored on an 8-yard go from Potter with 9:33 left within the recreation.

Jacorey Smith caught a 27-yard landing with 6:53 remaining, however the remaining two Maverick drives led to a thwarted fourth-down try on the Texas High 29 and an interception by C.J. Brown with 22 seconds to play.

After the groups traded 3-and-outs to start out the sport, Marshall took benefit of a brief subject and scored in 9 performs with Robinson bulling his method in from the 1 with 5:21 left within the first.

The Tigers responded with a 12-play, 93-yard marketing campaign completed off with Ball racing 23 yards to the tip zone to knot the rating at 1:02 within the first interval.

The Mavericks regained the lead with Robinson scoring from the 15 to cap a 9-play, 48-yard drive with 9:18 left till halftime.

THS moved throughout midfield on the following possession however fumbled the ball to the Mavericks, who labored the ball downfield earlier than a fourth-down deal with by lineman Brandon Childs gave the ball again to the Tigers at their very own 31.

Four performs later, Johnson rambled 33 yards to paydirt with 4:59 left to tie the sport as soon as extra. Robinson’s third landing lined 10 yards on the finish of a 3-play, 63-yard drive at 3:58, however Gray hauled in a 59-yard bomb from Potter to ship the groups into the locker rooms knotted at 21-all.

The Tigers had 283 yards of whole offense earlier than halftime, and Marshall had 202 yards — 169 approaching 28 rushes.