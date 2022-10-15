Texas High tennis falls in area round

SULPHUR SPRINGS, Texas — The Texas High’s varsity tennis staff ran right into a sizzling Corsicana squad Friday in the Class 5A area round of the staff playoffs.

Corsicana’s staff tennis squad has reached the state playoffs for 38 straight years. The District 14-5A Tigers ran their document to 19-2 with a 10-4 victory over Texas High, the District 15-5A runner-up to Longview (18-4). Corsicana’s solely two losses this yr had been to Class 6A groups.

“Our Tigers fought hard but fell to a tough Corsicana team,” stated Texas High coach Toby Watson. “We are very happy with the way in which these youngsters competed right now and all through these the autumn season. They left every part on the court docket.

“They really have improved so much since the start of the season. We look forward to seeing what they can do this spring.”

Texarkana’s different entrant in the state playoffs is District 15-4A champion Pleasant Grove, which defeated Van, 13-2, in the area round. The Hawks will face Wills Point at 10 a.m. Monday on Sulphur Springs High School courts in the regional quarterfinals. The winner of that match advances to the Region II event at 9 a.m. Thursday on the Arlington Tennis Center.

Here are the Texas High particular person match outcomes towards Corsicana:

#

BOYS SINGLES: 1. Zain Suelzer (THS) misplaced 6-2, 6-1; 2. Ethan Minor misplaced 6-2, 6-2; 3. Carter Shuffield misplaced 6-4, 3-6, 12-10; 4. William Soyars received 2-6, 6-1, 10-3.

BOYS DOUBLES: 1. William Soyars/Ben Soyars misplaced 6-3, 6-1; 2. 2. Ethan Minor/Adam McCarter misplaced 4-6, 6-2, 11-9; 3. 3. Carter Shuffield/Zain Suelzer received 6-4, 6-2.

GIRLS SINGLES: 1. Marlee Bledsoe received 6-1, 6-4; 2. Lakyn Austin misplaced 2-6, 7-6, 10-8; 3. Katherine Sandefur misplaced 6-2, 6-2; 4. Grace Wilson misplaced 6-7, 6-1, 10-3.

GIRLS DOUBLES: 1. Lakyn Austin/Marlee Bledsoe received 6-3, 6-7, 10-2; 2. Katherine Sandefur/Grace Wilson misplaced 4-6, 6-4, 11-9; 3. Elle Floyd/Jane Kate Mitchell misplaced 7-6, 6-3.

MIXED DOUBLES: 1. Bramlett Baird/Charlotte Shelton misplaced 6-3, 6-0.