Texas

Texas House approves formation of Space Commission

May 3, 2023
Mike Christen and Austin Business Journal

Rocket engines on show inside of of Firefly Aerospace’s Briggs trying out facility in 2020. (Image: ARNOLD WELLS / ABJ)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Texas House of Representatives has licensed regulation that may create the Texas Space Commission and the Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium.

Part of a $350 million program supported via Gov. Greg Abbott, the 2 entities are supposed to improve the improvement of a coordinated strategic plan to put Texas as an international chief in area go back and forth, analysis and era.

The fee could be directed via a nine-member board that oversees intergovernmental collaboration and offers investment. The consortium, in the meantime, could be led via a nine-member govt committee made up of representatives from main college techniques within the state — it will establish alternatives for analysis that promotes building and business area job.

