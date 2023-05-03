Texas House approves formation of Space Commission

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — The Texas House of Representatives has licensed regulation that may create the Texas Space Commission and the Aerospace Research and Space Economy Consortium.

Part of a $350 million program supported via Gov. Greg Abbott, the 2 entities are supposed to improve the improvement of a coordinated strategic plan to put Texas as an international chief in area go back and forth, analysis and era.

The fee could be directed via a nine-member board that oversees intergovernmental collaboration and offers investment. The consortium, in the meantime, could be led via a nine-member govt committee made up of representatives from main college techniques within the state — it will establish alternatives for analysis that promotes building and business area job.

