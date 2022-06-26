Texas House candidate Frederick Frazier charged with felony

Frederick Frazier’s runoff opponent accused him of posing as a metropolis code compliance officer to get marketing campaign indicators taken down. Frazier stated his opponent is guilty.
DALLAS — A Texas House candidate and police officer backed by former President Donald Trump and prime Texas Republicans has been indicted on a cost of impersonating a public servant, in accordance with authorities.
Dallas police stated Friday that Frederick Frazier was positioned on administrative depart after the division was notified that a Collin County grand jury indicted him. Impersonating a public servant is a third-degree felony.
Frazier turned himself in to the Richardson jail Friday and posted bond, stated Teddy Yoshida, a spokesperson for the Richardson Police Department.
It is unclear what the particular allegations in opposition to Frazier are, and a spokesperson for the Collin County district lawyer’s workplace was not instantly accessible for remark.
Responding to the indictment, Frazier’s marketing campaign blamed his Republican major runoff opponent, Paul Chabot, who had instructed Frazier posed as a metropolis code compliance officer to get Chabot’s marketing campaign indicators taken down at a Walmart. In an announcement, Frazier’s marketing campaign stated Chabot, who has run for workplace a number of occasions earlier than, is “trying to overturn the results of that election by bringing up trumped complaints to law enforcement and testifying before a grand jury.”
“Frederick Frazier is looking forward to having the opportunity to defend himself in court, where we are confident jurors will see through Chabot’s lies in the same way that voters have five times before,” the assertion stated.
John Thomas, Chabot’s marketing consultant, issued an announcement on Frazier’s indictment:
“An independent grand jury was empaneled and determined that Mr. Frazier committed multiple felonies. In fact, it was the Rangers and the McKinney PD who uncovered the felonies. Frazier’s lying and deceit knows no limits. He committed crimes and refuses to fess up. He is a disgrace to himself and to those who dawn a badge in law enforcement. Paul Chabot demands Frazier have one shred of decency and immediately drop out of the race as it’s crucial that both a Republican and candidate with integrity represent the people of the 61st district.”
Frazier simply gained the Republican major runoff final month for House District 61, an open seat in Collin County that leans Republican. A well known advocate for legislation enforcement in Austin, Frazier had the backing of Trump, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state House Speaker Dade Phelan. The Democratic nominee within the race is Sheena King.
During the runoff, Chabot spoke out in regards to the alleged theft of dozens of his marketing campaign indicators. In one incident, Chabot stated a Walmart retailer supervisor informed him somebody claiming to work for metropolis code compliance got here in and informed the shop to take down Chabot’s indicators as a result of they have been illegally positioned. Chabot stated he reported that to the police.
The Texas Rangers in the end seemed into his claims. Chabot later obtained a report from the Rangers via a public information request that stated the company investigated Frazier in February for “alleged criminal violations … of Impersonating a Public Servant and potentially related Theft.”
At the time, Frazier’s marketing campaign marketing consultant, Craig Murphy, stated his candidate denied any wrongdoing and referred to as Chabot’s claims “frivolous.”
Texas Scorecard and Steven Monacelli, a contract journalist who extensively coated the marketing campaign signal controversy for Rolling Stone, have been among the many first to report Friday that Frazier had been indicted.
This article initially appeared in The Texas Tribune.
