Texas

Texas House impeaches Attorney General Ken Paxton

May 30, 2023
BC_Reporter

The Texas House has impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton and he has been temporarily suspended from office. He is the third sitting Texas official to face impeachment. Stay informed with breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by turning on browser notifications.

