Texas House names representatives who will prosecute Ken Paxton case in Senate trial





Sign up for The Brief

, The Texas Tribune’s day-to-day e-newsletter that helps to keep readers on top of things at the maximum crucial Texas news.



The Texas House has appointed a board of managers to prosecute impeached Attorney General Ken Paxton in the state Senate. The board of managers incorporates a Republican majority, together with seven Republicans and 5 Democrats.

This announcement follows the Texas House’s overwhelming vote to question Paxton, alleging a trend of misconduct and wrongdoing spanning a number of years.

The trial date for the state Senate is but to be scheduled, however the board of managers will be led by means of Republican Rep. Andrew Murr as chair and Democratic Rep. Ann Johnson as vice-chair. Both led the House General Investigating Committee that investigated Paxton and really helpful his impeachment. The different 10 managers come with Charlie Geren, Joe Moody, Terry Canales, Jeff Leach, Oscar Longoria, Morgan Meyer, Briscoe Cain, Cody Vasut, David Spiller, and Erin Gámez.

This is a growing tale and updates will be equipped as they develop into to be had.



Stories like the only you simply learn come to existence at



The Texas Tribune Festival

, the Tribune’s annual birthday celebration of huge, daring concepts going down Sept. 21-23 in downtown Austin. For just a bit bit longer you’ll take hold of a reduced price tag to this yr’s tournament, however act speedy — financial savings finish on May 31!

Buy now and save.

