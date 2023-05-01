Texas House passes bill classifying fentanyl poisoning as murder | Texas

(The Center Square) – The Texas House passed a bill classifying fentanyl poisoning as murder and expanding penalties and fines, including imposing a minimum of five years in prison for violations.

HB 25, filed by Rep. Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, passed by a vote of 124-21 on Friday. It heads to the Senate this week.

Prior to the second reading of the bill, Goldman said on the House floor that fentanyl poisoning is the No. 1 cause of death for Americans between the ages of 18 and 45. He also said it was pouring through the southern border “in record amounts.”

Speaking to fellow members, he said, “if you have not had a family member die from fentanyl overdose, if you don’t know anyone who’s died from a fentanyl overdose, consider yourself lucky, because you’re in the minority.”

Classifying fentanyl poisoning as murder and increasing penalties for fentanyl-related crimes was a legislative priority of Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, and Gov. Greg Abbott.

As Texas teenagers continue to die from fentanyl-laced pills, with at least one person dying a day from fentanyl poisoning in Harris County, the largest county in Texas, and local and federal law enforcement officials continuing to make major drug busts statewide, including finding fentanyl pill processing and stash houses, legislators in both chambers filed bills to address the fentanyl crisis. HB 25 appears to have the most extensive classifications and penalties.

The measure would amend the state Health and Safety Code by transferring fentanyl opiate variations from Penalty Group 1 of the Texas Controlled Substances Act to Penalty Group 1-B. If someone dies from a poisoning from a substance on the list, the medical examiner is required to put on the individual’s death certificate the name of the substance as the cause of death and list the death as a homicide, unless another cause of death is established.

Fentanyl poisoning is determined by a toxicology exam that found a lethal dose of one or more Penalty Group 1-B controlled substances in the deceased’s body or by an autopsy report confirming the controlled substance was the cause of death.

The bill also would amend the state penal code to increase penalties and fines, according to the bill analysis. It defines fentanyl poisoning as murder if it’s proven that the deceased died from injecting, ingesting, inhaling fentanyl received from a perpetrator who knowingly manufactured, or delivered a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1-B, regardless if the substance was used by itself or with another drug, adulterant or dilutant.

The bill would increase the penalty for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1-B from a state jail felony to a third degree felony if what’s seized “is, by aggregate weight, including adulterants or dilutants, less than one gram.” Two grams is considered a lethal dose.

It would increase the minimum sentencing for violations to five years and double the maximum fine if it’s proven that the offense was committed in a drug-free zone.

It also would expand the definition of the offense of engaging in organized criminal activity to include the unlawful possession of a controlled substance listed in Penalty Group 1-B if there’s intent to deliver the controlled substance and if the offender is involved with or is a criminal street gang member.

Abbott has taken several measures to address the fentanyl crisis in Texas, including through the state’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star. Since March 2021 and as of April 28, OLS law enforcement officials have seized more than 383 million lethal doses of fentanyl coming from the southern border, enough to kill more than everyone in the U.S. While many OLS officers are stationed at the border, they are seizing fentanyl statewide and not at ports of entry.

This past week, Texas DPS special agents seized half a million lethal doses of fentanyl while the legislature was in session, after one trooper seized more than 3 million lethal doses in a single traffic stop in the border town of Mission.