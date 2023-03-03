Texas House, Senate Differ on Plans to Fight Rising Property Taxes – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The Texas House will move a sweeping property-tax aid bundle this consultation that incorporates tighter appraisal caps that follow to a wide variety of estate, no longer simply properties, Speaker Dade Phelan mentioned Thursday.
House Bill 2 by way of Dallas Republican Rep. Morgan Meyer additionally would slash charges on colleges’ primary estate levy, handing over a $461 tax spoil subsequent yr for the landlord of a $350,000 house – and $590 in fiscal 2025, Phelan mentioned.
The House “is going to focus on property tax relief in a new way, the likes of which we haven’t seen in many, many decades,” he mentioned at a coverage summit subsidized by way of the conservative suppose tank the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Under an modification to the Texas Constitution citizens authorized in 1997, the appraisal for a house declared as a dwelling house won’t build up greater than 10% a yr. Phelan mentioned spiraling actual property values make notices of latest value determinations disturbing.
“You get your appraisal, you hold your breath and open it. It’s like getting a letter from the IRS. This is not good news,” he mentioned.
