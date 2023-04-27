Texas House unanimously passes marijuana decriminalization bill | KLBK | KAMC

The Texas House of Representatives has licensed House Bill 218, which decriminalizes the ownership of small quantities of marijuana, at the side of positive tetrahydrocannabinols (THC) and artificial cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia. The bill would make ownership of as much as one ounce of marijuana or hashish listen a Class C misdemeanor, which means it’s citable however no longer an arrestable offense, with a possible tremendous of as much as $500. The bill handed unanimously after its 2d studying and can now transfer to the second one area for attention. (source)