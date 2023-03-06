Texas influencer Brittany Dawn in court for alleged scams

The Texas Attorney General’s place of work alleged Brittany Dawn Davis by no means delivered custom designed health plans to 1000’s of shoppers who paid as much as $300.

DALLAS — North Texas social media influencer Brittany Dawn Davis will face an ordeal this week after the Texas Attorney General’s place of work alleged she scammed 1000’s of shoppers through no longer turning in health and diet plans.

Davis has with regards to 500,000 Instagram fans and 1.3 million on TikTok. She constructed her following through posting health and well being content material and sharing how she overcame an consuming dysfunction.

By 2019, even though, 1000’s of other people had complained that Dawn wasn’t turning in them the custom designed plans they’d paid for. Davis went on Good Morning America to make an apology.

“Jumped into an industry that had no instructional manual,” she stated in 2019. “I’m basically going through uncharted territory.”

Then, a yr in the past, the legal professional common’s place of work filed a misleading business practices act lawsuit, asking for between $250,000 and $1 million in damages. They stated the plans ranged from $92 to $300 and charged for transport charges even supposing the plans had been fully virtual.

“I followed her on social media as most folks did for quite a while,” Kenzie Andino, who paid $300 for a plan in 2017, stated.

Andino stated the plan used to be obviously no longer what used to be promised.

“I knew what customized meant and that was not at all what I received,” she stated. “In fact, the first document I received didn’t even have the right name on it. It was someone else’s name.”

She used to be placed on a 900-calorie-a-day nutrition and struggled through her 2nd week, sharing her problems with Davis in an extended message.

“I made sure to let her know that I was concerned,” Andino stated. “My response that I got within – no lie – 45 seconds of sending it was ‘nice work babe’ and after that I told her that I was done.”

She used to be informed she wouldn’t be receiving money back as a result of she had ready too lengthy to invite.

In her Good Morning America video from 2019, Davis admitted she had requested purchasers she refunded to signal non-disclosure agreements and that she deleted feedback on her social media channels from individuals who referred to as out her trade practices.

Neither Davis nor her legal professional answered to WFAA’s request for remark in this tale or Andino’s problems.

Legal filings in the case display Davis’s protection grew to become over greater than 50,000 pages of paperwork, however closing week the state argued they left off 1000’s of shoppers.

They additionally best shared receipts for $169,000 in fee however the state stated her PayPal account took in greater than $1.5 million.

Davis’s protection legal professional, Calvin McLean, argued a internet website hosting corporate deleted the information. The state stated that had in the past by no means been discussed. The pass judgement on dominated Davis would best be allowed to make use of paperwork already produced.

Davis has persevered to publish on social media and has even received part 1,000,000 TikTok fans in the yr for the reason that state filed its go well with, in step with SocialBlade.

She’s pivoted to posting about Christianity now below the emblem “She Lives Freed” and is as an alternative promoting tickets to spirituality retreats. Last April, a one-day tournament in Fort Worth used to be charging $125 in line with individual.

“Fitness and health are no longer my identity,” she shared in a 2019 YouTube video. “My identity is in Christ.”

The state stated no less than 14 consumers who requested for refunds stated the plans additionally made their consuming problems worse.

Andino stated she additionally discovered this system triggering for her consuming dysfunction. She’s a part of a big on-line staff of former consumers hoping the trial brings responsibility.