Texas is home to most Scripps National Spelling Bee champions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — They say the whole thing is larger in Texas, and that still is going for the choice of Scripps National Spelling Bee champions local to the Lone Star State.
Data compiled by means of Bet Texas reported 15 winners from the nationwide pageant’s 95-year run hail from Texas. Ohio with 9 winners and Pennsylvania with seven winners spherical out the Top 3.
- Texas: 15 winners
- Ohio: 9 winners
- Pennsylvania: 7 winners
- Colorado: 7 winners
- California: 6 winners
- Tennessee: 5 winners
- Kansas: 5 winners
- Kentucky: 4 winners
- Iowa: 4 winners
- Missouri: 4 winners
- Indiana: 3 winners
- Oklahoma: 3 winners
- New York: 3 winners
- New Jersey: 3 winners
- Nebraska: 2 winners
- Illinois: 2 winners
- Georgia: 2 winners
- North Carolina: 2 winners
- Alabama: 2 winners
- Virginia: 2 winners
- Florida: 2 winners
- Maine: 1 winner
- Massachusetts: 1 winner
- Michigan: 1 winner
- Arizona: 1 winner
- Washington: 1 winner
- Wisconsin: 1 winner
- Minnesota: 1 winner
- Louisiana: 1 winner
And this yr’s pageant may crown now not handiest any other Texan, however an Austinite as winner. Two Austin scholars — 14-year-old Shrethan Botla and Tarini Nandakumar, 12 — will vie to turn out to be the following Scripps champion.
In overall, 21 scholars will constitute the Lone Star State on this yr’s pageant:
- Sariah Titus: fifth grader from Abilene, Texas
- Jayden Zheng: seventh grader from Amarillo, Texas
- Shrethan Botla: eighth grader from Austin, Texas
- Tarini Nandakumar: sixth grader from Austin, Texas
- Jaxon Escobar: fifth grader from Corpus Christi, Texas
- Sriya Gomatam: seventh grader from Dallas, Texas
- Faizan Zaki: fifth grader from Dallas, Texas
- Arnav Tonde: eighth grader from El Paso, Texas
- Brihasa Veduru: fifth grader from Fort Worth, Texas
- Luke Nguyen: sixth grader from Houston, Texas
- Ishika Varipilli: seventh grader from Houston, Texas
- Kirsten Tiffany Santos: seventh grader from Houston, Texas
- Nathaniel Rimocal: eighth grader from Laredo, Texas
- Ava Flores: fifth grader from Lubbock, Texas
- Robbie Ortiz: eighth grader from McAllen, Texas
- Shwetha Jayakumar: eighth grader from Midland, Texas
- Siyona Kandala: fifth grader from New Braunfels, Texas
- Ajay Gundlapalli: seventh grader from Odessa, Texas
- Akash Vukoti: eighth grader from San Angelo, Texas
- Lucas Lee: seventh grader from Victoria, Texas
- Gabriella Chiang: eighth grader from Waco, Texas
The 2023 Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee shall be held on the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Contestants will go through a initial spherical Tuesday, with the quarterfinals working on Wednesday morning throughout the early afternoon.
Semifinalists will compete Wednesday night, prior to the finalists vie for the nationwide name on Thursday night. You can watch the contest online.