Texas Judicial Conduct Board Admonishes Judge for Calling COVID-19 ‘China Virus’

The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct, the statewide company tasked with implementing judicial ethics guidelines, has issued a public admonishment towards 161st State District Judge Justin Low of Ector County for supposed feedback he made in open court docket.

According to the fee, Low was conducting jury prequalification on May 7, 2021 when he referred to COVID-19 because the “China Virus.” He added that he felt the prequalification questions have been “stupid” and questioned why he needed to ask them.

When an unspecified variety of potential jurors applauded his remark, Low “encouraged their behavior by laughing and nodding.”

An Asian American juror instructed the fee she felt unsafe and uncomfortable as a result of choose’s feedback, citing studies of hate crimes towards Asian Americans.

State Judicial Conduct Commission Vice-Chair Janis Holt issued a public admonishment towards Low, writing that after a evaluation of the incident, the choose should endure one hour of instruction on courtroom demeanor with a mentor. In addition to serving on the State Judicial Conduct Commission, Holt serves on the governing body of the Republican Party of Texas because the Committeewoman for Senate District 3.

“Based upon the record before it and the factual findings recited above, the State Commission on Judicial Conduct has determined that the Honorable Justin Low, 161st District Court, Odessa, Ector County, Texas, should be publicly admonished and ordered to obtain additional education for his unprofessional demeanor during jury selection which demonstrated bias and prejudice against potential jurors through his words and actions, in violation of Canon 3B(6) of the Texas Code of Judicial Conduct and casted public discredit on the judiciary in violation of Article V, Section 1-a(6)A of the Texas Constitution.”

Low was elected to his first four-year time period in workplace in 2020 and is one of five district judges whose jurisdictions cowl Ector County.