Texas landscape worker dies after bee attack in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A landscape lighting technician died after he was swarmed by bees at a west Austin home on Thursday, according to a family spokesperson.
Austin-Travis County EMS said first responders were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of Meadowbrook Drive around 5 p.m.
A family spokesperson said Franco Galvan Martinez, 53, was in a backyard tree, suspended by a harness, when he inadvertently disturbed a hive and the bees swarmed.
“I guess in [a] panic trying to swat away the bees from himself, he kicked away the ladder,” said Joe Maldonado, a family friend and pastor.
Galvan Martinez remained suspended in the air by the harness as the insects attacked.
“The hive was so ginormous that it literally covered Franco instantly,” he told KXAN.
A neighbor who did not wish to be identified said they heard Galvan Martinez’s screams for help, adding he appeared to be covered in thousands of bees.
Two of his co-workers below attempted to help but were also stung, they said.
“They were very distraught,” the neighbor told KXAN. “It was horrible.”
“For over 10 minutes, all they could do was endure hearing [Galvan Martinez’s] anguish,” Maldonado said.
According to witnesses, firefighters used their hose to blast the bees away and reach the man.
Maldonado said Galvan Martinez lived in Seguin and was a married father of two with grandchildren.
“He was a very joyful man,” he said, adding that an autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.
Galvan Martinez’s employer, Bill Biggadike & Associates, a New Braunfels-based landscape and lighting company, confirmed Friday one of its workers died but had no other immediate comment.
A neighbor told KXAN residents have been aware of a beehive in the tree for some time but never experienced any issues.
The Austin Code Department said the case was assigned to an inspector following a call on Friday. A neighbor said an inspector visited the home and took photos that afternoon.
The department said there are no prior code complaints at the address.
The owner of the home declined comment when KXAN visited Friday evening.
Austin Code said city ordinance regulates the maintenance and management of bee colonies within city limits. However, the ordinance does not apply to wild colonies in tree hollows or stumps.
The department said the city does not provide services for the removal, relocation, or eradication of bees due to state regulations.
Professional beehive remover Mike Lopez said those who encounter hives on their property should leave them alone and call a professional.
In the case of an attack, Lopez said the best advice is to keep moving and seek shelter indoors or in a vehicle.
“Under no circumstances do you stop moving,” Lopez said, adding that bees are attracted to the carbon dioxide emitted as humans exhale, making a person’s mouth and nose especially vulnerable.
Lopez said bees also release alarm pheromones after stinging a person or animal, signaling other bees to join the attack.
“Once you have one, then you’ll have two, then you’ll have 16,” Lopez he said. “And it will keep on until you have thousands on you.”
