Texas lawmakers send school safety bill to Gov. Abbott’s desk a year after Uvalde shooting

Over a year after the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, state lawmakers handed a school safety bill on Sunday. Texas House Bill 3 comprises provisions that require psychological well being coaching for school staff who have interaction with scholars and a minimum of one armed safety officer provide in any respect campuses right through common school hours.

The Texas House of Representatives first handed the bill in a 93-49 vote on Sunday earlier than it cleared the Senate and ended up on Governor Greg Abbott’s desk for signature. The law was once first reported by way of The Texas Tribune.

After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, which resulted within the deaths of nineteen youngsters and two lecturers, police reaction drew scrutiny and reignited conversations surrounding gun keep watch over and safety for kids in faculties. President Biden made remarks to mark the shooting’s anniversary, urging motion to save you such tragedies from going down once more.

In fresh weeks, the Texas House has been embroiled in controversy after the state’s Attorney General Ken Paxton known as for the state House Speaker to surrender after which the House investigative panel voted to impeach Paxton for a separate subject.

