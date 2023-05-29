Texas Legislature approves bill reigning in ‘rogue’ DAs | News

The Texas lawmakers have handed a bill geared toward controlling “rogue” elected legal professionals from refusing to prosecute explicit crimes. State Rep. David Cook of Mansfield offered House Bill 17, which targets to forestall elected prosecutors from adopting insurance policies that categorically refuse to prosecute specific legal offenses underneath state legislation, and the violators might be got rid of from their workplace. Cook mentioned that the purpose of this bill is to get rid of politics from prosecution.

In Texas, elected prosecutors have large discretion to prosecute circumstances they deem have compatibility. However, this freedom has raised considerations amongst lawmakers who oppose the bill as a result of they believed it could affect this discretion and punish elected officers financially, who’re limited on which circumstances they are able to pursue. “If a prosecutor can’t afford and doesn’t have the bandwidth and doesn’t have the prosecutorial wherewithal because of limited resources, that’s not a policy,” said State Rep. Terry Canales of Edinburg. “That’s fact.”

Alternatively, Cook said that the bill nonetheless allows discretion to stay with prosecutors, as they are able to nonetheless make case-by-case choices, however they can’t undertake blanket insurance policies to refuse to prosecute some legal circumstances. The statute to amend the state’s Local Government Code got here after some elected officers demonstrated disinterest in pursuing circumstances relating to election fraud, abortion, and low-level offenses.

“Unfortunately, some Texas prosecutors have joined a growing trend of adopting policies and issuing public pronouncements that certain laws which they do not agree with will not be enforced under the guise of prosecutorial discretion,” mentioned Cook. “These actions set a dangerous precedent of signaling to criminals that the law will not be enforced in the prosecuting attorney’s jurisdiction.”

The bill has now reached the governor’s desk.