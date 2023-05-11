Texas legislature struggles to pass border security bills | Texas

(The Center Square) – As border security bills have stalled in the Texas legislature this session, the Republican-led Florida legislature passed the state’s strongest border security bill, which Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law.

This week, Texas House Republicans, led by Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, failed to pass one of his key legislative priorities, a border security bill, HB 20. A bill filed in the Texas Senate requiring some employers to use E-Verify hasn’t been voted on. Other border security bills have floundered in the legislature even though a proposed state budget allocates $4.6 billion to border security efforts and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent over 10,000 National Guard troops and over 1,200 Texas DPS personnel to the Texas-Mexico border.

The Texas legislature has been in disarray most of the session, partially due to a feud between its two Republican leaders and because the Texas Senate has passed a litany of Texas GOP legislative priority bills while the Texas House has passed none.

Texas Republican legislators can’t find common ground on how to spend Texas’ historic $33 billion surplus, can’t agree on property tax relief, school choice and border security. On Tuesday, the House expelled a member for the first time in 127 years, stalled a key border security bill, HB 20, and watered down other border security bills.

By contrast, the Republican-led Florida legislature and governor have remained united in their approach on the same issues. Both legislatures convened over roughly the same time period this year. Florida’s legislative session has ended; Texas’ has two weeks left.

DeSantis and the legislature this year passed record tax cuts, expanded universal school choice, and now implemented the strongest border security measure in state history.

On Monday, DeSantis signed SB 1718 into law “to combat the dangerous effects of illegal immigration caused by the federal government’s reckless border policies,” he said. The bill implements several measures related to employment and healthcare.

It requires all employers in Florida to use E-Verify if they have 25 or more employees and fines them $1,000 a day for noncompliance. It also “suspends the licenses of any employer who knowingly employs illegal aliens,” and makes using a fake ID to gain employment a felony, according to the bill summary.

The bill also enhances penalties for human smuggling, “including making knowingly transporting five or more illegal aliens or a single alien minor” a second-degree felony, with penalties of up to $10,000 in fines and up to 15 years in prison.

The mesure also prohibits local governments and nongovernmental organizations from issuing identification cards and documents to illegal aliens, and invalidates ID cards and “out-of-state driver’s licenses issued exclusively to illegal aliens,” the bill summary states.

It also allocates $12 million to continue the “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program” to relocate foreign nationals who illegally entered the U.S. and were released by the Biden administration into the U.S., including Florida, to Democratic-run sanctuary cities.

It also requires hospitals to collect and report healthcare costs for foreign nationals illegally in the U.S. The new law was implemented after a directive from the governor found that taxpayers spent nearly $340 million on illegal foreign nationals admitted to Florida hospitals in fiscal 2021, and $312 million in fiscal 2020.