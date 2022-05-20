Front Page

Texas Longhorns Basketball Snags DePaul Transfer Sonya Morris

May 20, 2022
The Texas Longhorns received a commitment from former DePaul guard Sonya Morris, a player that should bring significant offense to a team that has made two straight Elite Eight appearances.

This is the second significant transfer the Longhorns have taken in this offseason. In April, former Oregon State forward Taylor Jones committed to Texas.

Morris announced her commitment on Twitter.

Morris had a big season for the Blue Demons in helping them get back to the NCAA Tournament. She averaged 17.6 points for the season and got better in BIG EAST games, where she averaged 19.1 points. She was a big reason why DePaul led the nation in scoring with 87.3 points per game.



