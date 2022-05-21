Front Page

Texas Longhorns Golf 19th After First Round of NCAA Women’s Golf

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Texas Longhorns were in 19th place after the first round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Friday.

Texas shot a 17-over-par 305, leaving them 16 shots behind front-running Stanford, which shot a 1-over-par. More importantly for Texas, they’re four shots out of a tie for 12th place at 13-over-par held by four teams — Wake Forest, Michigan, Purdue and Big 12 rival Baylor.

The reason that’s important is because after the third round on Sunday the tournament makes its first cut — the top 15 teams out of the 24 in the field and nine individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the next stage.



