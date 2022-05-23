Front Page

Texas Longhorns Makes Cut at NCAA Women’s Golf Championships

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Texas Longhorns barely made the cut after the third round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Sunday.

Texas needed to be among the Top 15 teams in order to advance to the final round of stroke play on Monday. Texas started the day in a tie for 11th place, but the Longhorns’ play on Sunday nearly took them out of contention.

Texas finished third round with a 13-over-par 301 on Sunday, as the Longhorns ended up in a tie for 13th place. 



