Texas Lottery Lotto Texas jackpot winner: Ticket numbers

On Thursday morning, the Texas Lottery declared that a fortunate particular person in North Texas had received a Lotto Texas jackpot price $7.5 million. The profitable price ticket was once bought at a shop referred to as One World Grocery in Mansfield, and the unidentified particular person selected to obtain 30 annual bills of $250,000, after taxes.
The profitable price ticket was once purchased by way of any individual who matched all of the six numbers accurately: 5-13-22-29-37-48. The winner has now not come ahead to assert their prize as of midday Thursday, and they’ve 180 days from the drawing date to assert the prize. Gary Grief, the manager director of the Texas Lottery, prompt the winner to signal the price ticket, stay it in a secure position, search monetary and criminal recommendation, after which name the Texas Lottery to agenda an appointment to assert the prize.
On Wednesday evening, different individuals within the Lotto Texas jackpot additionally received some prizes: 41,917 tickets earned no less than $2 as much as $11,106. The subsequent Lotto Texas jackpot drawing is scheduled for Saturday, with the prize cash reset to $5 million. The drawings are held each and every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.