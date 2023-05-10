Texas

Texas mall gunman expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs, police say

May 9, 2023
BC_Reporter

According to CBS News, the shooter who attacked an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, conveyed “neo-Nazi” ideology, but his targets were apparently chosen at random. The police have not yet identified a reason for the shooting, which tragically took the lives of eight individuals, including three children. Omar Villafranca reports on the most recent developments. Stay informed with instant notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by activating your browser notifications.

