Texas mall gunman expressed “neo-Nazi” beliefs, police say
According to CBS News, the shooter who attacked an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, conveyed "neo-Nazi" ideology, but his targets were apparently chosen at random. The police have not yet identified a reason for the shooting, which tragically took the lives of eight individuals, including three children. Omar Villafranca reports on the most recent developments.