Authorities have denied the eyewitness account of Steven Spainhouer, a former U.S. Army officer who claimed to have administered help to sufferers right away following the Allen, Texas, mall shooting on May 6. The gunman killed 8 folks and wounded seven others on the outlet mall outdoor Dallas. Spainhouer stated he drove to the mall after his son, who labored on the H&M retailer, referred to as to inform him that he had heard gunfire at the assets. In interviews with a number of media shops, Spainhouer claimed that he arrived within the parking zone of the hole mall prior to first responders and administered help and carried out CPR on individuals who were shot. However, the Allen Police Department contradicted Spainhouer’s account, pointing out that he’s now not a reputable incident witness.

Inga VanWagoner, of Allen, Texas, who served within the U.S. Army, puts flags atop crosses at a makeshift memorial by way of the mall the place a number of folks have been killed, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Allen, Texas.

Tony Gutierrez / AP

The police division mentioned that Spainhouer arrived between 3:44 and three:52 p.m. and used to be now not first at the scene, nor used to be he at the assets whilst gunfire used to be going on. The division additionally stated that Spainhouer didn’t carry out CPR or administer first help and didn’t transfer a deceased mom who used to be masking a reside kid. Officials in the past stated that the shooting came about within the parking zone outdoor the H&M retailer and that the gunman used to be “neutralized” about 4 mins later. He used to be later recognized by way of police as Mauricio Garcia.

Spainhouer stands by way of his account and wrote on Facebook that he didn’t pay attention gunshots on the mall. He insists that he used to be the primary to reach on the H&M retailer and that he equipped help to sufferers. Spainhouer additionally criticized the police for taking 20 mins to reply to the shooting sufferers within the entrance of the H&M retailer. The Allen Police Department has now not replied to Spainhouer’s observation.