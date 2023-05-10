Texas mall shooting: Shooter Mauricio Garcia posted chilling video with before Allen outlet attack near Dallas





A mass capturing happened on the Allen Premium Outlets in Texas, ensuing within the deaths of 8 sufferers, together with 3 small children. The gunman, Mauricio Garcia, had posted a hectic video on social media simply before the capturing, dressed in a Scream masks and making hate-filled rants in opposition to ladies and racial minorities. The video was once believed to be his ultimate message posted amongst a choice of Nazi-related photographs. Garcia had bought 8 firearms, all legally, together with an AR-15-style rifle, which he used throughout the attack. He had 3 guns on his individual and 5 in his car. According to government, the capturing lasted best 3 to 4 mins before cops had been ready to fatally shoot Garcia. One of the sufferers, Christian LaCour, was once hailed as a hero for serving to to escort somebody to protection before he was once shot and killed. Following the capturing, there have been discussions in regards to the want for gun reform insurance policies in the USA, together with the legislation of semi-automatic guns. Elon Musk, the CEO of Twitter, entertained conspiracy theories that the capturing was once a “psyop” or mental operation.