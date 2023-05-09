Texas

Texas mall shooting survivor describes horrific scene and helping victims

May 9, 2023
Rewritten: Joshua Barnwell, a U.S. Navy veteran and city operations administrator for New Fairview, Texas, recounted his experience of aiding victims during the devastating shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas. CBS News covered the survivor’s account, which included graphic depictions of the traumatic scene. To stay informed on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, opt-in for browser notifications.

