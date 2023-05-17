Texas man accused of hitting infant daughter against blunt object

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On April twenty seventh, Steven Luke Maglitto, a former instructor from Katy, known as 911 to mention that his 3-month-old daughter wanted scientific consideration. When Harris County Sheriff’s Office (HSCO) investigators arrived, they discovered Maglitto protecting his battered daughter out of doors their Katy house on Penmark Lane. The child was once unresponsive, airlifted, and located to have sustained critical head trauma and different accidents. Despite efforts, she died later that day.

Maglitto was once charged with harm to a kid and is now in custody with a $200,000 bond. The police file finds that the newborn had visual bruises, contusions, a cranium fracture, and mind swelling. When puzzled, Maglitto claimed that he had no reminiscence of what took place. He discussed having taken a “small hit of marijuana” and had a “nervous breakdown.” He claimed that he may “see things” and listen to God chatting with him. However, he denied hurting his daughter.

Maglitto’s sister visited him previous that day as he had known as to mention that the newborn was once ill. She discovered not anything unsuitable and left. She heard him point out his dwelling will and concept he was once appearing surprisingly. She was once involved for the kids’s protection and went to the home once more after calling his spouse. She discovered the newborn injured and known as emergency products and services.

Maglitto informed government that he not too long ago surrender his 10-year-long instructing process because of rigidity. He additionally had a historical past of psychological well being problems and was once reportedly receiving psychological well being products and services on the time of this incident.

Maglitto is ready to look sooner than a pass judgement on once more on Wednesday morning.

WARNING: Contains main points that some might in finding hectic.