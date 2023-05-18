Texas man accused of killing employee at former workplace





In Lewisville, Texas, a surprising incident befell at a meals provides warehouse when a former employee allegedly shot and killed any other employee, as reported by way of the native police department.

The deadly capturing befell on Wednesday night time round 10:30 p.m. within the employee automobile parking space of the Sysco Food Supplies warehouse situated within the 800 block of Trinity Drive. The suspect, known as 35-year-old Lonnie Russell, used to be recognized to the sufferer, 36-year-old Dominic Carroll. Russell used to be a former employee at the warehouse and allegedly shot Carroll more than one instances within the chest leading to his dying.