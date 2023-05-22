Texas Man Arrested After Missing Woman Found Dead

According to more than one news studies, the stays of Madeline Molina Pantoja, a Texas lady who were lacking for over per week, had been discovered on Saturday, the similar day a person used to be arrested in connection along with her killing.

Reports from the Midland Police Department state that Pantoja, 20, used to be remaining observed at her condo complicated in Midland, TX on May 10, with out her car and mobile phone.

Her frame used to be present in a box inside of a one-mile radius of E County Road 190 and South County Road 1138, 10 days after her disappearance, in line with a sworn statement cited by way of KMID native station.

An post-mortem will happen in Dallas County as a part of the continued investigation.

Mario Juan Chacon Jr., 24, used to be arrested on May 20 in reference to Pantoja’s killing, in a while after the invention of her stays, in line with studies from Midland police cited by way of CNN and Fox News.

Chacon, who’s being hung on $3 million bond, in line with on-line court docket data from the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with homicide. It is unclear if he has an lawyer.

Although police have no longer published the connection between the suspect and sufferer, a sworn statement got by way of KMID states that Pantoja’s family members informed investigators that they had been courting however had lately separated.

Pantoja’s friends and family prior to now said that she used to be arguing with a person prior to her disappearance, in line with KMID. Pantoja’s cousin, Myriam Benavides, informed the hole: “People from those apartments have spoken more about things, they heard arguments, not just on her floor…but outside.”

Pantoja’s pal Karen Ramos informed KMID that she visited the girl’s condo to seek for her and located Pantoja’s telephone, keys, and canine within. “We finally got into her apartment and her keys were in there, but the door was locked, and he [the man] was the only one who had a key,” Ramos mentioned.

Though the person Pantoja used to be remaining observed arguing with has no longer been publicly known by way of police, family members claimed within the affidavit that the person used to be Chacon. Pantoja’s friends and family become suspicious when Chacon, who reportedly had a key to the girl’s condo, “did not appear concerned,” the affidavit reportedly states.

According to the affidavit cited by way of KMID, surveillance pictures and mobile phone pings related Chacon to Pantoja’s disappearance and loss of life.

Before Pantoja used to be discovered useless, Midland Mayor Lori Blong introduced a $20,000 praise for information resulting in her whereabouts.

Chacon has no longer but entered a plea, and the investigation continues.

