Texas Man Arrested, Charged For Valentine’s Day Shooting Of 9-Year-Old Girl, Police Say – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Tony D. Earls, 41, was charged in the shooting of a 9-year-old girl at 2900 Woodridge Drive on Valentine’s Day.

Earls is charged with aggravated assault – serious bodily injury in the 263rd State District Court.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Further investigation determined Earls was with his wife at a bank ATM drive-thru when a man robbed them. Earls first shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the robbery suspect had gotten into, according to detectives.

But the truck’s occupants, a family of five, were not involved in the robbery. The juvenile victim, a rear seat passenger, was struck during the shooting.

Earls was subsequently arrested and charged.

The unknown robbery suspect remains at large.

Anyone with information in either this case or the robbery which preceded it is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713.308.3600 or Crime Stoppers.