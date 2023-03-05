Texas man hit with 23 year prison sentence for killing ex’s boyfriend after she left him for cheating

A Texas man has been passed a sentence of greater than twenty years in prison after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after the lady broke up with him because of his infidelity.

Austin Hoff, 29, was once sentenced to 23 years in prison this week for capturing and killing 23-year-old Steven Senter within the Houston house in 2016, a press release from the Harris County DA’s Office mentioned.

Hoff satisfied his female friend to transport with him from Spring, Texas to Austin, Texas the place he labored as an auto mechanic prior to he in the end cheated on her and she moved again to Spring.

After that, Hoff started stalking and harassing the lady.

On Sept. 5, 2016, Hoff was once ready out of doors the house of his ex-girlfriend when she got here house accompanied by means of Senter, her new boyfriend.

Hoff tried to push his manner within the house whilst Senter attempted to prevent him. After a battle ensued, Hoff shot Senter within the chest and killed him.

Hoff took off his blouse and fled again to Austin, Texas prior to ultimately returning after being satisfied by means of his father. When he returned, police discovered the blouse and the gun in his automotive and each have been lined in Senter’s blood.

The press free up mentioned that the 23-year sentence was once made “apparently as tribute to the age Senter was when he was killed.”

“Cases like this are why we take stalking and intimate-partner violence so seriously,” Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg mentioned. “This man decided to lie in wait for three hours for his ex-girlfriend to arrive at her own house. When she arrived with her new boyfriend, he attempted to force himself into the home, ultimately shooting and killing the new boyfriend.”