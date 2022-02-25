Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Hate-Crime Attack on Asian Family – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

A West Texas man pleaded responsible Wednesday to hate-crime costs from his March 2020 knife assault on an Asian household at a warehouse retailer, officers stated.
Jose Gomez III, 21, of Midland, Texas, pleaded responsible to three hate-crime counts from his assault on Bawi Cung and his son at a Midland Sam’s Membership, in accordance to a Justice Division assertion. He could possibly be sentenced to life imprisonment and fined $250,000.
In courtroom paperwork, Gomez admitted following the household into the shop, taking a knife from a retailer show and slashing Cung, his 6-year-old son and a retailer worker who tried to intervene. Gomez stated he blamed China for the COVID-19 pandemic and mistook the Burmese household for Chinese language. He stated he perceived the household to be a “risk” as they have been “from the nation who began spreading that illness round.”
Cung was slashed within the face, whereas his son was slashed millimeters from his proper eye to the again of his head, splitting his proper ear. Sam’s Membership worker Zach Owen was stabbed within the leg and slashed in the precise palm.
Whereas being held down on the bottom, Gomez yelled on the Asian household, “Get out of America!”
In an interview final 12 months, Cung instructed The Related Press he couldn’t stroll by way of any retailer after the assault with out consistently wanting in all instructions. His son, who now cannot transfer one eyebrow, is afraid to sleep alone. He stated he was unsure what would have occurred had Owen not intervened.
“Perhaps I’d kill him. Perhaps he may kill all of my household. I do not know,” Cung stated. “God protected my household. God despatched Zach to defend my household proper there on the proper time.”