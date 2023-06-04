Texas man sentenced to 7 years in prison for convenience store robbery

A man from Texas, Mark Triolo, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison for robbing a convenience store in Queensbury in 2018 as a part of a cross-country robbery spree.

On April 30, 20218, Triolo used a gun to threaten the clerk on the Speedway store on Aviation Road, stealing about $200 earlier than fleeing to Vermont the place he used to be later charged with 3 federal legal counts for convenience store holdups.

At the time of the robbery, Triolo used to be on parole after serving a 17-year sentence for equivalent crimes.

Triolo, who’s now 51 years outdated, pleaded in charge to legal first-degree robbery and misdemeanor second-degree menacing in Warren County Court. His sentence will run similtaneously with the federal sentence he gained in 2020 of 75 months in prison for the 3 Vermont holdups. In addition, Triolo will serve 5 years of post-release supervision and pay restitution.