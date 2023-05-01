Texas mansions: Nash Skateboards founder’s home on sale





The assets positioned at 2111 Hidden Creek Rd. in Fort Worth’s prestigious Westover Hills group hasn’t ever traded arms. It used to be particularly designed and constructed for Charles Nash III, founding father of Nash Skateboards, who used to be a former global’s biggest water ski and skateboard producer.

The space used to be integrated 1976 and designed by means of once-Fort Worth-based architect Frank Talley Jr. and panorama architect Albert Spence. It boasts 4 bedrooms and 4 and a part baths throughout its 6,132 sq. toes of dwelling area. The recent design has a contemporary aptitude, and its wide-open areas are ideal for year-round entertaining which Nash loved doing.

The spacious lounge has ceilings starting from 9 to twenty toes, providing breathtaking perspectives of the treetops from virtually each and every room, giving off a Palm Springs vibe. Every room invitations you to benefit from the open air, with perspectives of the pool from the circle of relatives room, master suite, kitchen, and formal eating room, the place you’ll stroll proper onto the balcony and benefit from the open air and seclusion. The space will pay tribute to Nash’s interest for deep-sea fishing, obtrusive within the boating colours and customized reflected artwork within the home’s first ground. The point of interest within the yard is a heated saltwater pool with a three-tiered water fountain, hearth pit, and rainy bar.

The home is located on 1.1 acres and is recently indexed at $2,950,000. Compass’s Ida Duwe-Olsen and Ted Olsen are checklist the valuables, simply six miles west of downtown Fort Worth. “Hidden Creek is not really a house. It’s an experience, a relationship, a vibe. It is exactly like my late husband, Charles Nash— brilliant, epic, sexy, fun, and way ahead of its time. Whomever is lucky enough to own it is in for the love of their life,” stated Deborah Alexander Nash in a ready remark.

