Texas mass shooting: Funerals for victims begin this weekend

Grieving family and friends will attend services and products to honor and take into accout the 5 individuals who misplaced their lives in San Jacinto County, Texas ultimate week. The first funeral, for Diana Velasquez, can be hung on Friday, adopted by way of Sonia Guzman’s provider on Saturday. Daniel Enrique Lazo, Obdulia Molina, and Jonathan Caceres may also be laid to leisure.

The tragedy took place on April 28 when accused shooter Francisco Oropeza opened hearth in a house full of 15 folks. Sadly, handiest 10 survived. Reports point out that the households have been extraordinarily shut and incessantly frolicked in combination.

Latest at the investigation

More at the victims

Authorities file that 4 of the victims died on the scene, whilst 9-year-old Daniel passed on to the great beyond at a health facility. Although different people have been discovered lined in blood, they sustained no accidents from the assault.

Molina and Caceres have been additionally killed within the taking pictures. Molina, who leaves in the back of two youngsters within the U.S. in addition to two others in Honduras, was once described by way of her circle of relatives as a goal-oriented and made up our minds fighter. Velásquez, Oropeza’s different sufferer, was once simply 21 years previous when she was once tragically taken from her family members and two small children.

The victims’ stays can be transported again to Honduras for burial.

How to lend a hand

Two GoFundMe pages were created to help the grieving households of the victims.

This page is for Daniel and Sonia’s loved ones.

This page is for all five victims.