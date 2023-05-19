Texas mass shooting: Man charged with helping suspect hide

SAN JACINTO, Texas — Domingo Castilla-Castillo has been charged with helping Francisco Oropeza in fending off police following the alleged homicide of 5 neighbors. Castilla-Castillo used to be to start with jailed on a drug offense and later charged with ownership of a firearm as an alien, a federal offense.

On Thursday, after Oropeza’s preliminary court docket look, the San Jacinto County District Attorney’s Office introduced that Castilla-Castillo shall be charged with impeding apprehension.













Castilla-Castillo’s Involvement

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon stated previous this month that Castilla-Castillo aided Oropeza in escaping from the group the place he’s accused of killing 5 neighbors. Dillon stated, “The investigation, so far, indicates that he was assisting Mr. Oropeza in fleeing the neighborhood where the crime took place.”

Federal officers discovered 3 weapons, together with an AR-style rifle, and a false driving force’s license in Castilla-Castillo’s house right through a seek. Castilla-Castillo is a Mexican citizen.

Divimara Nava, Oropeza’s spouse, is the opposite particular person charged in connection with the case. She is accused of offering meals, clothes, and arranging transportation to the home the place Oropeza used to be later arrested. She additionally communicated with the investigators right through the four-day manhunt.



