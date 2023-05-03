Texas mass shooting suspect Francisco Oropesa arrested after manhunt, officials say

Officials held a news conference to announce the arrest of Francisco Oropesa, who is accused of killing five of his neighbors in a mass shooting near Cleveland, Texas last week. The victims, including a 9-year-old boy, were shot from the neck up. Oropesa was arrested at a home in Cut and Shoot, Texas after being found hiding in a closet. The arrest followed a tip from the public and involved the FBI, Border Patrol, and U.S. Marshals. Oropesa, a Mexican national who was previously deported, has been charged with five counts of murder. He is being held on $5 million bond and will be transferred to the San Jacinto County Jail.



