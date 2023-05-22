Texas militia member sentenced to almost 5 years in prison in Jan. 6 case

A Texan guy who claimed club in a self-proclaimed militia has been sentenced to almost 5 years in prison for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 Capitol assault.

Donald Hazard, from Hurst, Texas, was once discovered in charge of assaulting Capitol Police officials all the way through the violent rebellion, in accordance to the Justice Department.

Prosecutors allege that Hazard, who classified himself the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, accumulated protecting tools and provides in readiness for the “Stop the Steal” rally. He introduced with him a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, frame armor, and pepper spray.

At round 2:00 p.m., Hazard positioned himself beneath scaffolding that were erected over the steps at the northwest aspect of the development. As he and different rioters attempted to climb the stairs, Hazard encountered Capitol Police officials. When one of the crucial officials tried to drive him again from the spot, Hazard grabbed him, and the 2 fell down the steps in a combating fit, ensuing in the officer getting knocked subconscious and maintaining head, foot, and arm accidents, which required surgical procedure.

Around 2:56 p.m., whilst Hazard was once within the development, he started posting selfie-style movies on-line, boasting in regards to the assault, announcing: (*5*) Newspaper photographers captured Hazard marching against Capitol Hill, mentioning; “Make sure you get my face and everything on your news channel. I want the enemy to know exactly who is coming after them.”

Hitherto, over 1000 folks had been arrested for his or her involvement in the Capitol revolt, which brought about the demise of 5 folks. Over 320 folks have been charged with assaulting or impeding legislation enforcement that day.

Donald Hazard was once taken into custody in December 2021 and pled in charge to attack, resisting, or impeding officials’ fees in February. After serving his prison time period, he’ll have to reimburse $2,000 and be on supervised unlock for 3 years, in accordance to the Justice Department.

