Texas mom killed while driving with daughter to pick up prom dress on Mother’s Day weekend

DALLAS – A sad incident befell on Saturday when a girl was once driving with her daughter to pick up her prom dress and were given hit by means of a stray bullet. The girl misplaced her lifestyles due to the gunshot wound.

According to the Dallas Police, two cars within the house had been capturing at every different on Bruton Road which ended in some of the bullets making its manner into Ana Moreno’s automobile.

Ana’s daughter, Amy Rodriguez, shared her reminiscence of the painful incident announcing, “All we heard was gunshots and she was about to stop and I told her to step on it and all I remember was she fell on my shoulder.”

Unfortunately, the sufferer, Ana Moreno, elderly 39, misplaced her lifestyles on the scene of the capturing. The devastating incident additionally led to accidents to 3 different males who right now stay in vital situation.

Ana’s friends and family held a vigil on Mother’s Day to honor her reminiscence and mourn her loss. The police have advised someone with related information to touch Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or e-mail him at [email protected]