Regarding “Opinion: Before Texas builds expensive power plants, why not save electricity?” (March 1): The article by way of José Medina on decreasing energy call for quite than development extra energy crops was once spot on! In reality, legislative motion since 2002 has destroyed what were a Texas head get started in energy potency. Energy potency equipment are to hand.

Energy Efficiency Resource Standards had been broadly followed by way of maximum states. In reality, Texas was once the first to implement EERS goals in 1999 to “reduce energy consumption and reduce energy costs.”

Texas law and regulatory regulations have since gutted participation and investment for those methods. Large commercial firms and then manufacturing firms were allowed to opt out of EERS, no longer sharing in prices of this system. Caps were put in place on energy efficiency budgets and herbal gasoline crops are exempt from the targets.

Most states, together with Texas, use the International Energy Conservation Code. The IECC is a fashion development code requiring minimal energy conservation necessities for brand new structures together with ventilating, heating and cooling, lights, water and tool use. The newest followed IECC code is the 2021 model. Texas is still the use of the 2015 code, losing energy we badly want. Texas ranks 36th for home energy efficiency.

Texas consumes more energy per capita than 46 other states. The Department of Energy estimates that Texas has the most potential of any state to save energy. It is certainly a lot inexpensive to cut back call for than to construct extra energy crops. Texas must retake its former lead in energy potency.

Neil Anderson, Humble

Frugality

Regarding “Opinion: Is latest Gen Z trend ‘grave robbing’ or saving the past?” (March 2): I in reality liked your article on property gross sales. I handiest came upon them after retirement and right away idea: This is the answer for younger adults to furnish with high quality furnishings and kitchen pieces. Since property gross sales are held as a result of the 4 D’s (downsizing, divorce, debt and demise), not like at storage gross sales, the good things is on the market too. Once you recover from the extraordinary feeling, you already know this is a superb solution to recycle.

I’m hoping sooner or later any person will be capable to use my just right issues too. My 1966 house has furnishings and just right high quality, high-design glassware that appears new, a lot of it from close by Meyerland properties. When I purchased a spinet piano that regarded good, I came upon from the serial quantity that it needed to be from both 1965 or 1966.

It could also be a lesson on how the older era controlled to continue to exist modest unmarried earning. Often, we will be able to see they by no means revamped or changed the whole lot with the most recent development. It’s not that i am even certain that a modest source of revenue as of late can not reside the similar manner — it is only that nobody is glad with that anymore. I name it the granite countertop-ization of America.

Deborah Moran, Houston

Inexpensive, top of the range furnishings has been there all alongside, however millennials did not need it. I had a dialog about 10 years in the past with a chum who stated his children did not need “old brown furniture.” I’m so happy Gen Z is in the use of furnishings from thrift shops, property gross sales or handed down from kinfolk.

Chris Greene, Houston

Long-term affect

Regarding “1960s River Oaks strip center to be replaced by 12-story boutique apartments,” (March 2): The article fails to say how the developer will mitigate already strained roads, sewers and sidewalks, or how it is going to supply ok parking for the development’s citizens. There’s additionally the affect the advance could have on native faculties. While we will be able to’t forestall building of this sort, we will be able to do a greater process of conserving builders in control of the oblique penalties in their movements, shining the highlight at the just right and possibly no longer so just right. A get started is with complete reporting.

Mitchell Winkler, Houston

Regarding “Opinion: Is latest Gen Z trend ‘grave robbing’ or saving the past?” (March 2): You’ve cited the letter from Dan Fox posing the query, “We…need to consider the millions of new urban Texans from other counties, states and countries: Where will they live? How far will they have to commute? What is the balance between progress and preservation of the past?” I believe your preferred answer is the creation of more high-density “inexpensive” housing close to Houston’s city core, however the fact is to be discovered by way of taking a look at Los Angeles. Having lived in Orange County, Calif. I will still recall my jaw shedding as I discovered about individuals who paintings in Los Angeles however reside in Riverside or every now and then even farther out the place they may be able to to find inexpensive housing. This comes to commuting two hours every manner in bumper-to-bumper site visitors (if there are not any crashes, which is never the case).

We’re already seeing this development creating in the Houston space. The development took a pause right through the pandemic as any person who may just earn a living from home did so, however it is ramping up once more as increasingly more employers are requiring staff to come back again to the place of work. Traffic close to downtown is continuously at a standstill. This would possibly not come as just right news, however it’s what it’s.

Greg Groh, Houston