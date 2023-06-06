Texas panty thief accused of burglarizing apartments, stealing women’s underwear

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – In a surprising incident, a person from Texas used to be arrested two times throughout the span of every week for breaking into other residences of ladies and stealing their underwear. Brandon George, elderly 30, used to be taken into custody on May 23, 2023, on fees of housebreaking. He used to be later launched on a bond of $40,000, from the Walker County Jail in Huntsville, which is positioned roughly an hour north of Houston.

However, prison information disclose that George used to be apprehended as soon as once more on June 1, 2023, this time on a 2d housebreaking price. His bail used to be set at $75,000, and he has been detained in custody since then.

As according to KPRC, a sister station of , George is suspected to have damaged into a minimum of 3 residences throughout the ultimate 5 months, positioned on the Republic at Sam Houston Apartments, and stolen the tenants’ underwear, along side different private assets.

Police reported that George used to be discovered lurking within the neighborhood of the residences when the investigations started. On looking out his condominium, a number of pairs of lacking ladies’s undergarments had been found out. Lieutenant Wade Roberts showed that some of this stuff belonged to the sufferers, whilst the remainder are nonetheless unaccounted for. Police are urging any person who suspects that they can be a sufferer of George to name (936) 291-5417.

George does no longer have any prior legal historical past, and consistent with police, extra fees would possibly observe because the investigation continues.