Two parents had been arrested in Angelina County following allegations that they forcefully tattooed their children and tried to take away them as soon as Child Protective Services (CPS) were given concerned. According to Lt. James Denby with the Zavalla Police Department, the police won a notification from CPS about parents tattooing their children on April 17. CPS asked that county officers come to the scene after they went to the home the place the crime was once being dedicated. On April 18, the next day to come after their talk over with, two children elderly 5 and 9 had been taken into CPS custody.





During the investigation, it was once discovered that Gunner Farr, the step-father of the children, and mom Megan Farr have been forcefully restraining their children to present them the selfmade tattoos. Further investigations published that visual accidents to the children showed that the parents had been making an attempt to take away the tattoos when they came upon CPS was once becoming concerned. Both parents had been arrested and charged with the harm of a kid and illegal restraint on April 19.

The Farrs are at this time within the Angelina County Jail. Meanwhile, CPS has taken custody of the children. Investigations into the incident are nonetheless ongoing.