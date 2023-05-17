Texas Peace Officers Memorial runs out of room for more names, TMPA says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Peace Officers’ memorial is located at the grounds of the Texas Capitol, the place it serves as a tribute to officials who misplaced their lives within the line of responsibility. Since its inception in 1999, more than 2,000 names were engraved at the memorial.





In mild of the 2023 names already occupying the distance at the memorial, Tyler Owen with the Texas Municipal Police Association (TMPA) has lately pointed out how sorrowful it’s that there is not enough room so as to add more names. “So moving forward for next year, and moving forward after that, we don’t have any room”, he said. This conclusion signifies that Cameron Police Sgt. Josh Clouse’s title would possibly no longer seem at the memorial. Sgt. Clouse lately misplaced his lifestyles whilst getting to a home violence name at the activity. “It’s sad,” Owen lamented.

The Texas Peace Officers’ Memorial is funded by means of personal donations; despite the fact that it’s on state grounds. Currently, regulation enforcement teams have evolved a spread plan that has already been authorized. However, they nonetheless wish to pay for it. Anyone who would like to help fund the memorial can go here.

