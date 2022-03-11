Texas police officer indicted for shooting suspect dead

A North Texas police officer has been indicted on a homicide rely within the deadly taking pictures final 12 months of a homicide suspect

FORT WORTH, Texas — A North Texas police officer was indicted Thursday on a homicide rely within the deadly taking pictures final 12 months of a homicide suspect.

The Tarrant County grand jury indicted Forest Hill police Officer Logan Barr, 24, on Thursday for the deadly June 9 taking pictures of knife-wielding Michael Lee Ross Jr.

Barr responded to a name on June 9 in a comfort retailer car parking zone and located a girl recognized as Kieona Corridor with stab wounds and Ross, 32, hiding in a creek close to the car parking zone. Corridor later was pronounced useless on the hospital.

Texas Ranger Eisenhower Upshaw decided that Ross, who held a knife, posed no risk and was so far as 20 toes (6.10 meters) away from Forest Hill officers when he was present in a creek, in keeping with a warrant.

Barr and one other officer will be heard on police video shouting to Ross to drop the knife. A Forest Hill sergeant arrived on the scene and in addition ordered Ross to drop the knife.

Barr had initially been charged with aggravated assault.

Barr’s phone quantity was unlisted and he couldn’t be reached for remark, and it was unclear from court docket information if he had an lawyer. A message to Forest Hill police officers was not instantly returned.