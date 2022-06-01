Texas police: Teacher closed propped-open door before attack

The Robb Elementary Faculty instructor who propped open an exterior door that regulation enforcement mentioned a gunman used to get inside and kill 19 college students and two lecturers had closed the door however it didn’t lock, state police mentioned Tuesday.

Investigators initially mentioned the instructor had propped the door open with a rock and didn’t take away it earlier than Salvador Ramos, 18, entered the varsity in Uvalde, Texas, on Might 24. Investigators have now decided that the instructor, who has not been recognized, eliminated the rock and closed the door when she realized there was a shooter on campus however that it didn’t lock, mentioned Travis Considine, chief communications officer for the Texas Division of Public Security.

Considine mentioned the instructor initially propped the door open however ran again inside to get her cellphone and name 911 when Ramos crashed his truck.

“She got here again out whereas on her cellphone, she heard somebody yell, ‘He has a gun!’, she noticed him leap the fence and that he had a gun, so she ran again inside,” eradicating the rock when she did, Considine mentioned.

He continued: “We did confirm she closed the door. The door didn’t lock. We all know that a lot and now investigators are wanting into why it didn’t lock.”

San Antonio legal professional Don Flanery advised the San Antonio Express-News that the Robb Elementary Faculty worker, whom he is not naming, closed the door shut after realizing {that a} gunman was on the unfastened.

“She noticed the wreck,” Flanary advised the newspaper. “She ran again inside to get her cellphone to report the accident. She got here again out whereas on the cellphone with 911. The lads on the funeral dwelling yelled, ‘He has a gun!’ She noticed him leap the fence, and he had a gun so she ran again inside.

“She kicked the rock away when she went again in. She remembers pulling the door closed whereas telling 911 that he was capturing. She thought the door would lock as a result of that door is all the time purported to be locked.”

The Texas Division of Public Security additionally mentioned Tuesday that Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo had supplied an preliminary interview however has “not responded to a request for a followup interview with the Texas Rangers that was made two days in the past.”

Arredondo was elected to the Uvalde Metropolis Council on Might 7 and was set to be sworn in Tuesday, however the assembly is not going to be going down as scheduled. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin mentioned in a press release that Arredondo had been “duly elected” to the Metropolis Council, and “there may be nothing within the Metropolis Constitution, Election Code, or Texas Structure that prohibits him from taking the oath of workplace. To our information, we’re at the moment not conscious of any investigation of Mr. Arredondo.”

“Our deal with Tuesday is on our households who misplaced family members. We start burying our kids tomorrow, the harmless victims of final week’s murders at Robb Elementary Faculty,” McLaughlin mentioned Monday.