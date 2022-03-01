Texas primary election day voting set to begin as thousands of mail-in votes have been rejected

AUSTIN — As primary Election Day polls open Tuesday, Texans are seeing low turnout across the state as voters cast ballots in the first election under new voting restrictions.

Thousands of mail-in ballots have been rejected across the state, as voters and election officials work under new voter ID restrictions that have caused headaches that many Democrats consider voter suppression efforts.

In Collin County, Elections Administrator Bruce Sherbet said 17% — roughly 740 — of ballots mailed to his officer have been rejected and sent back to voters with the vast majority not accepted for failure to meet new voter ID requirements under Senate Bill 1.

Tuesday’s primary is the first statewide election conducted under the controversial new law. Among its numerous new provisions, voters requesting and casting absentee ballots must submit either their Texas ID number or the last four digits of their social security number to vote by mail.

“Rejections before SB 1 requirements were minimal. I mean double digits, maybe even single digits sometimes,” Sherbet said. “We had very few signature mismatches or incomplete information. So by far, the majority of these rejections are based on SB 1 changes.”

Dallas County election officials did not respond Monday to a request for updated data on mail-in votes. But last week, the office reported that 742 mail-in ballots — 18% — had been rejected through Feb. 19.

Harris County has seen rejection rates as high as 40%, while in El Paso, 45% of mail ballots were rejected in the first week of early voting. A New York Times analysis of election data from Texas’ largest counties found that more than 15,000 ballots had been reflected.

Voters who have until March 7 correct a rejected ballot. Correction can be made in-person at county offices or online at votetexas.gov.

A voter who received a rejection notice also can cast a provisional ballot on Tuesday. And anyone who has a mail-in ballot that they have not sent out can bring the ballot to a polling place Tuesday and either drop it off at your voting location or surrender the ballot and vote in-person.

Statewide, turnout was just shy of 10% through Friday, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office. The turnout rate is low when compared to other states, but is actually on par for a Texas midterm election, according to political scientist Mark P. Jones with Rice University.

Republicans have outvoted Democrats by about 39%. But Democrats are casting more ballots by mail than Republicans as the party appears to be abandoning the process in droves. Former president Donald Trump blamed absentee ballots in his unfounded claims that the election was stolen from him. With no evidence of widespread fraud, Republicans in Texas placed new ID restrictions on mail-in voting.

Through Friday, about 49,000 Texans cast votes by mail in the Republican primary versus 70,000 mailed ballots in the Democratic primary.

Republicans are on track to match turnout in the 2018 primary, while Democrats are not meeting the mark in many counties, according to Jones’ analysis. One place Republicans are seeing eye-popping turnout is in the Rio Grande Valley, where GOP candidates have spent far more time and resources this election cycle in hopes of making further inroads there.

After the end of EV in #TX2022, % of RVs who’ve cast a ballot in 2022 compared to 2018 (2022/2018) is higher in 2022 than in 2018 in 12 counties (Turquoise) & lower in 3 counties (Yellow) for the Republican Party and is lower in 10 & higher in 5 for the Democratic Party.#txlege pic.twitter.com/ZnCAvxl81B — Mark P. Jones (@MarkPJonesTX) February 28, 2022

“Republicans are reshaping the politics of Texas with substantial voter turnout increases in counties that have historically voted blue,” Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter Friday, pointing toward county election turnout data on the Texas-Mexico border.

Republicans are reshaping the politics of Texas with substantial voter turnout increases in counties that have historically voted blue. https://t.co/olx1vtQjVi — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 25, 2022

Along the border, “we didn’t have we did not have much in the way of real competition in the Republican primary in 2018,” Jones said. “Whereas in 2022, because of the growing competitiveness of congressional and legislative districts in (Rio Grande Valley), we’re seeing enhanced turnout by Republicans.”

“We have viable campaigns, well-funded campaigns and top tier candidates vying for those nominations as opposed to four years ago, when it was more, whoever was willing to pay the filing fee ended up being the candidate.” Jones added.