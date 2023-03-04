Texas ranches for sale: North Paluxy ranch up for grabs

The ranch is lower than two hours via automobile from Dallas-Fort Worth, nestled alongside County Roads 128 and 130.

ERATH COUNTY, Texas — Read this story and more North Texas business news from our companions on the Dallas Business Journal

North Paluxy Ranch, which has greater than 2,500 acres within the northern portion of the Texas Hill Country in Erath County, has hit the marketplace for $16 million, in keeping with a news unlock.

The ranch is lower than two hours via automobile from Dallas-Fort Worth, nestled alongside County Roads 128 and 130.

The belongings boasts “improbable perspectives in all instructions, very good floor water, rolling topography, local grasses and a ravishing mixture of habitat and tree duvet, well-suited for operating livestock and attracting flora and fauna,” the discharge mentioned.

North Paluxy Ranch, which has been in the similar circle of relatives for a couple of generations, is located 12 miles north of Stephenville. The acreage has 1.75 miles of frontage on all sides of the North Paluxy River, 7 grime tanks/inventory ponds and plenty of lakes.

The primary house sits at one of the vital absolute best issues at the ranch and contours 360-degree perspectives of the valuables. The house is roughly 2,200 sq. toes and has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and big residing spaces.

The ranch additionally has an adjoining store/barn of roughly 3,000 sq. toes and an connected 2-bedroom condo/quarters.

North Paluxy Ranch additionally features a pole barn, cattle pens, and rough-cut and gravel roads that supply simple get entry to all over the ranch.

The ranch is well-suited for looking and sport and permits for driving horses or an all-terrain automobile all over the valuables, the discharge mentioned.

Its habitat supplies duvet for white-tailed deer, turkey and different local flora and fauna. In addition, very good fishing is located on both of the primary lakes.